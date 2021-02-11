Ruckersville Walmart becomes one of the first store locations providing vaccinations

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Walmart is now joining the growing list of providers helping with vaccine distributions across the commonwealth.
In the central Virginia region, the Ruckersville Walmart is teaming up with the Blue Ridge Health District to administer 100 vaccines per week in store.
This Walmart in particular is focusing on giving the shot to people ages 65 and up. If you fall into this group, you can call the Walmart pharmacy directly to set up an appointment.
“The situation is very fluid and it changes week by week depending on what the allocation of vaccine that the health districts have,” Walmart Health and Wellness Director for Virginia Victoria Pedercini said. “We went from a rollout of eight stores in the first week to 19 stores in the second week and that is likely to continue to change.”
Walmart is trying to get more weekly doses to provide even more vaccines, but local health districts decide how much the store gets.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.