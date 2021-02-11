Regional office of Emergency Management offers preparedness classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Regional Office of Emergency Management is hosting its Emergency Preparedness Citizens Class.
The class is part of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program. This training educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact our communities.
The free class teaches you how to prepare your home and family for different types of hazards and threats, fire safety, basic first aid, as well as communication plans for the family.
“What do you need at home to make sure that your family is safe and secure? That’s why this class is really important, because it teaches you all those little things that you might not be thinking about,” Regional Emergency Management Coordinator Maribel Street said.
Registration is now open. The course is available to all citizens ages 16 and up in the central Virginia area.
This class will be taught virtually using ZOOM. There are both evening and noon class times to choose from.
To register for the course you can visit http://communityemergency.org/
