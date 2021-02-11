No. 9 UVA Men’s Basketball rallies to win 57-49 at Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kihei Clark scored all of his 14 points in the 2nd half, and the No. 9 Virginia men’s basketball team rallied to win 57-49 at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over 10 times in the 1st half, and they trailed 26-20 at halftime.
UVA opened the 2nd half on a 9-0 run, and they took the lead for good on a jumper by Clark with 5:26 remaining (45-44).
The junior point guard had six assists, and and made 4-of-8 three-point attempts, while only turning the ball over once.
The ‘Hoos were averaging 9.0 turnovers heading into the game which was the lowest average in the nation, but they turned the ball over 17 times against the Yellow Jackets.
Trey Murphy III scored a game-high 18 points for Virginia, while Sam Hauser had eight points, ten rebounds, and five assists.
UVA (14-3, 10-1 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against North Carolina on Saturday.
