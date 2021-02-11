Murray Elementary Hears Public’s Thoughts on Possible Name Change

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People spoke out at a virtual meeting Wednesday night about the idea of a name change for Murray Elementary School in Albemarle County.
The school’s Community Advisory Committee held the public forum as the county revisits schools named for an individual.
Virginia L. Murray was Albemarle County’s first black supervisor.
The school originally opened in 1960 as a school for black children who weren’t able to attend other schools
92% of the more than 450 people who responded to a recent survey want to keep the name the same.
“If we were to change the name, I fear we would be sweeping under the rug the history of the school and the history of segregation in this area and we would be doing a great disservice to the original Murray community” said Meg Bryce, who has 2 daughters that attend Murray.
The committee will eventually make its recommendation to Superintendent Matt Haas, who will in turn make a recommendation to the school board.
If the school board decides on a name change, that would take effect on July first.
