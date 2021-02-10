More Rounds of Winter Weather Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains until 10 AM Thursday.
Winter Storm Watch for the region for Thursday PM - Friday AM.
A Winter Storm is bringing us a couple rounds of rain, snow, wintry mix tonight through early Friday morning. Not much of accumulation is expected tonight across Central Virginia. The Valley may see a light accumulation of some snow/sleet or glaze of freezing rain on untreated surfaces. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s tonight and some areas of fog around. Another round of wintry weather, mainly snow, is expected to unfold as we move into later Thursday afternoon, night and into early Friday morning. During this time, our best opportunity of accumulating snow. At this time, models have trended lower with amounts. So currently, 2″ - 4″ with locally higher amounts in the mountains expected. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates!
Modified Arctic air will begin to spread farther east as we move into the weekend. Another chance for snow and or icy mix to develop Saturday. Currently, Sunday.Valentine’s Day and Monday - President’s Day is trending dry. Another winter storm is expected to impact the region by Tuesday of next week.
Tonight: Cloudy, Periods of light rain, snow, wintry mix. Lows low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Cloudy, cold. Some light wintry mix showers. By late PM snow to develop. Highs low to mid 30s.
Thursday night: Mainly snow. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Morning snow ending, cloudy. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday: Cloudy, snow or icy mix develops. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows 20s
Monday - Presidents Day: Variable clouds, cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows 20s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, more snow and or wintry mix. Highs low to mid 30s.Lows 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 40s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.