More Rounds of Winter Weather Ahead

A Winter Storm is bringing us a couple rounds of rain, snow, wintry mix tonight through early Friday morning. Not much of accumulation is expected tonight across Central Virginia. The Valley may see a light accumulation of some snow/sleet or glaze of freezing rain on untreated surfaces. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s tonight and some areas of fog around. Another round of wintry weather, mainly snow, is expected to unfold as we move into later Thursday afternoon, night and into early Friday morning. During this time, our best opportunity of accumulating snow. At this time, models have trended lower with amounts. So currently, 2″ - 4″ with locally higher amounts in the mountains expected. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates!