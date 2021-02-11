Free assistance available for those enrolling in ACA health insurance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In just a matter of days, Virginians in need of health insurance will be able to enroll as part of President Joe Biden’s executive order to reopen enrollment under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Now, two groups in the Charlottesville are trying to help people navigate the process.
The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) and the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) are now offering free help to anyone trying to enroll under the act.
”Given the pandemic, a lot of people have lost their jobs and they’ve lost their health insurance with it for them and their families. So with this new open enrollment it allows people like that to come and look at what their options are on the marketplace,” Randy Rodgers, an insurance counselor at JABA, said.
New open enrollment for insurance under the ACA starts on February 15 and ends May 15.
Even those who already have health insurance may qualify for reduced or even free insurance. Rodgers said the free assistance - which is available by phone or over Zoom - will help people get screened and insured quickly, ultimately saving them money.
“There is a lot of people who come through our door that don’t realize that they actually qualify for free state insurance. So they could have health insurance through the state for free, and they were just unaware that they were qualified for it, but the process itself screens for that,” Rodgers explained.
To set up your free counseling appointment at JABA, click here or call 434-817-5248. For assistance through LAJC, call 434-220-1496.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.