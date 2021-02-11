Charlottesville group hosts Zoom webinar to discuss vaccine equity, questions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 vaccine has shown a path to defeating the virus, but there are plenty of questions about both the rollout and the vaccine itself.
While nearly a million Virginians have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Black and Brown Virginians have received vaccines at a lower rate. That’s sparked a conversation in the Blue Ridge Health District about how that can change, and why it needs to.
“That’s how fast this thing is eating through our community,” said Dr. Ebony Hilton, a critical care physician at UVA Health. “Younger and younger Black and Brown people are dying. To say 65-and-older, that doesn’t cut it for us. Because we’re not living to see 65.”
More than 100 people logged onto Zoom to ask questions and learn more about the vaccine during a COVID-19 Vaccination and Me event hosted by Move2HealthEquity.
Participants asked about the new strains and if it’s still necessary to get vaccinated. The answer is yes.
“In as many ways as you possibly can protect yourself, you really should until we can get a grasp of this virus,” said Hilton.
The attendees also wonder: if you already had COVID-19, should you still get vaccinated? The answer is also yes.
“If patients have an interest in getting it sooner because they were scared from their disease, which is rightfully so, there is nothing that limits you except the availability,” said Dr. Max Luna, an associate professor at UVA.
Dr. Luna did say that for those patients it’s best to wait three months because there are others who may need the vaccine more.
To find those people, the Blue Ridge Health District is partnering with Albemarle County, Charlottesville, area hospitals, and organizations to ensure the district’s rollout is equitable.
“That planning and operational group will really try and focus the efforts so that we reach those very high-risk populations and populations that would otherwise have difficulty getting the vaccine in more normal ways,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, the director of BRHD.
The Blue Ridge Health District has allocated 300 doses of vaccine specifically for Black and Brown community members next week.
