Charlottesville-area shelter receive more visitors as winter weather hits region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of Charlottesville’s overnight shelters is seeing an uptick in visitors as the area sees frequent freezing temperatures and snowfall.
Although a reduced number of visitors are allowed to stay at People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM), the shelter is making up for the increased need with hotel rooms.
“We’re up to nearly 85-90 folks at a few different hotel sites, so the demand is being met,” PACEM Executive Director Jayson Whitehead said. “But it’s also, if not full, pretty close to it.”
Whitehead said the shelter’s coronavirus mitigation efforts - including social distancing, mask mandates and reducing the number of people allowed in congregate settings - is working to prevent transmission of the virus.
The shelter, Whitehead noted, is currently in the process of getting employees and shelter visitors vaccinated, which could happen within a matter of weeks.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.