Winter’s return !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies and colder temperatures are in place today, after spring like conditions yesterday. A stalled frontal boundary is setting up shop to our south for the next couple of days. Waves of low pressure will keep a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain in place for the rest of the week. 3″-8″ of accumulating snow is possible through this period. Keep in mind, the more sleet and freezing rain we get, the lower the snowfall totals will be. Potentially the most accumulation would happen late Thursday into early Friday. Another system will bring a chance of rain and snow Saturday. Sunday looks to be dry, before more snow arrives next Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !