Winter weather causing more people to seek warmth at homeless shelters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Below freezing temperatures and recent snowfall, have more people seeking a warm place to stay.
“On snowy days, when sidewalks are covered and precipitation is coming down, there’s really no place for those guests who don’t have a home to go,” Joel Ballew, executive director of Open Doors Shelter in Harrisonburg, said.
Ballew says subfreezing temperatures can be life threatening if someone is outside too long. Open Doors, located in the former Red Front Supermarket, has a capacity of 50 beds. This winter, Ballew says overnight guest numbers have been constant at about 40. However, on days with severe winter weather the shelter remains open throughout the day to accommodate more people.
“In those kinds of situations we are permitted to have a few extra guests come in and stay, but they have to sit at our dining tables. We don’t really have a bed space for them,” Ballew said.
The same goes for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Salvation Army’s homeless shelter. Captain Harold Gitau says because of COVID-19 space is limited, but when it’s cold they try to accommodate as many people as possible.
“Freezing and below, we open our shelter 24/7. So, if any residents want to come in they’re able to come and just be somewhere warm,” Gitau said.
Normally, the Salvation Army’s shelter can house up to 42 people. Now, to keep everyone socially distant, the current overnight capacity is 10, with just one person in each room.
Both shelters say the continue to follow CDC safety guidelines to protect it’s guests from the coronavirus. For the rest of the winter season, they look to help as many people as they can, to stay warm and have a better quality life.
