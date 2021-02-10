Virginia localities can use new tool to discover potential financial benefits of solar development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia localities have a new tool to help maximize the economic potential of solar development in their communities.
The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia is partnering with Virginia’s Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy (DMME) to develop the new Virginia SolTax model.
“We’re not telling anybody you should have a solar facility or not, we’re trying to give good information that helps make the conversation work more smoothly,” Arthur Small, the principal scientist at the Center for Economic and Policy Studies in the Cooper Center, said.
To use the new resource, localities simply go online and insert their data to find the best option.
“To really inform that decision, they need to do an economic analysis and so we want to reduce all the barriers that may exist for localities around these decisions,” Virginia DMME Solar Program Manager Carrie Hearne said.
A virtual seminar will demonstrate the new tool next Wednesday, February 17. Registration is free, click here to sign up.
