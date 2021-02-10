VDOT prepares for several chances of winter weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/VDOT Culpeper District release)- Virginia Department of Transportation crews are preparing for chances of winter weather - snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain - beginning Wednesday night and continuing through early next week.
The first storm system is expected to move into the area Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Snowplow operators spent Wednesday inspecting trucks and equipment, preparing supplies, and planning for a multi-day response.
Some VDOT crews will be on duty overnight Wednesday to treat roads, but even with treatment, roads may still be slick and hazardous. VDOT asks drivers to monitor local forecasts and plan travel around the storms.
Driving on snowy or ice covered roads is dangerous and should be avoided. If you have to travel VDOT advises the following:
- Clear all of the snow and ice off of your vehicle including the roof
- Give VDOT and contract crews plenty of space to work
- Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance
- Brake gently. Remember, it takes longer to stop in snow and ice
- Stay in control. Make smooth, precise movements with the steering wheel and anticipate lane changes, turns, and curves well in advance
- Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along your route
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
