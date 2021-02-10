VDH launches app-less version of COVIDWISE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is using app-less technology to alert more people if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Folks with an iPhone who have not downloaded the COVIDWISE app can enable “Exposure Logging” on their phone to receive notifications through COVIDWISE Express. Once the notifications are turned on, COVIDWISE Express will notify you if you come into contact with another smartphone user who has anonymously shared a positive COVID-19 result.
“Having something on your device that you don’t have to do anything with other than just simply turning on and have it there is doing a good service for your community without really having to put effort into it,” Jeff Stover, executive advisor to the health commission at VDH, said.
People who already downloaded the COVIDWISE app on their iPhone or Android can continue using that version of the application. COVIDWISE Express already has more than 500,000 users in Virginia.
If you have questions on how to launch COVIDWISE Express on your phone, you can visit COVIDWISE.org for help.
