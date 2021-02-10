UVA Miller Center president weighs in on second impeachment trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Miller Center President Bill Antholis says arguments are likely not to cease in Washington even if senators do not vote to convict former-President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.
Antholis says senators could put together a resolution barring Trump from seeking further office even if he’s not convicted in the trial. In an interview with the Washington Post Monday, February 8, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) says he and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) put together such a resolution. Antholis says this mean the fight on Capitol Hill may live on for weeks.
“They may go to a separate vote to find him [Trump] having either committed or having given comfort to those involved in an insurrection,” Antholis said.
A resolution citing section three of the 14th Amendment could inhibit Donald Trump from ever serving again. Antholis says this would require a lower hurdle than the 67 votes needed to convict.
“Two-thirds vote isn’t needed. It appears that only a simple vote in both Houses of Congress would be required. The current rules of the Senate probably require 60 votes,” he said.
The House already indicated that section three of the 14th Amendment could apply so it would just take the Senate to act. However, that is not the only option potentially dragging this on: a battle in court could also appear.
“A prosecutor would have to go to a citizen’s grand jury, get an indictment, and then try it in a federal court of law,” Antholis said.
There is a difference between a trial in a court of law and a trial in the Senate - politics.
“The founders understood that there would be gray area cases where one’s political views might affect the outcome and they wanted it that way. They wanted the jurors in this case to be ultimately responsible to broader political forces,” Antholis said.
Regardless of what happens next, experts agree history has already been made.
“It’s the first time in American history that a president has been twice impeached and now the first time that former president will be put on trial,” Antholis said.
House managers and Trump’s defense lawyers will each have 16 hours across two days to present their respective arguments.
