Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers

Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers
Company E, of the 4th U.S. Colored Infantry, is pictured at Fort Lincoln in Washington, D.C. The regiment fought at the Battle of New Market Heights outside of Richmond. (Source: Library of Congress)
By Associated Press | February 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 5:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A nonprofit which preserves U.S. battlegrounds has paid $260,000 to purchase land in Virginia where Black soldiers fought in the Civil War.

American Battlefield Trust announced Wednesday that the money will help preserve New Market Heights, which is just outside of Richmond. The trust assembled the funds through donations and a matching grant from the state.

The battle on Sept. 29, 1864, was key to securing a Union position and eventually helped lead to the Confederate surrender of their capital. That day, 14 soldiers of the U.S. Colored Troops earned the Medal of Honor, more than half the number of Black soldiers who were honored for their valor during the entire war.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.