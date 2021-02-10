Tracking a series of winter storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a spring-like conditions yesterday, the stage is set for the return of wintry weather. Winter storm Advisories and Watches are in place, from Wednesday through late Thursday. A stalled boundary to our south will allow low pressure systems to move from west to east. Periods of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will blanket the region. 3″-8″ of accumulating snow is possible, as well as up to a .25″ of ice, that could cause power outages. Have a great and safe day !