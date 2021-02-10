Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA receives gift from Paul Obaugh Ford

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA received gift from Paul Obaugh Ford Wednesday February 10.
General Sales Manager Roger Aldhizer handed over the keys to a Ford Escape for the YMCA to use free for a year. The vehicle is expected to use for things like picking up daily school lunches for students in their virtual learning programming, as well as delivering care packages.
The previous vehicle used by the YMCA recently became unusable, and the organization reached out to the community for help.
“It just occurred to me, ‘hey, maybe there’s a dealership who would help me with this,’” Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA Associate Executive Director Rhonda Shinaberry said. “Paul Obaugh stepped right in.”
The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA offers a number of outreach programs for children. Up to 60 children a day go to the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA for virtual learning.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.