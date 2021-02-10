MRRJ to rent beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Jail officials have said that Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) has been overcapacity for years. In efforts relieve some of the overcrowding, MRRJ Superintendent Jeff Newton said the facility will be renting 30 beds from Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County.
“When our COVID outbreak began before Thanksgiving, in October, we had an average daily population of 934,” Newton said.
Since then MRRJ discontinued to transfer offenders, asked the court to stop moving people back and forth to court, and other measures.
“We asked the court to delay individuals that have been previously sentenced that had been ordered to jail until after we were past our COVID outbreak,” the superintendent said.
Newton says MRRJ needed a more robust intake screening process in place as the jail comes out of the coronavirus outbreak. They would need to free up housing to do so.
“We just couldn’t continue to manage the number of inmates that we anticipated to have so that led us to Pamunkey. We are continuing to look for additional beds,” Newton said.
Middle River Regional Jail is renting each bed for $50 a day, and local jurisdictions will have to contribute to that cost.
“We pay based on how much our usage of the facility over the past three years, and for Rockingham County and City of Harrisonburg it is 14.8% each,” Rockingham County Administrator and Jail Authority Board Chairman Stephen King explained.
Newton says based on the availability at Pamunkey Regional Jail, there are 20 male and 10 female inmates to be transferred from the facility by the end of February.
To find more information on Middle River Regional Jail, click here.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.