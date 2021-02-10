Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin visits Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin calls the impeachment hearings of former President Donlad Trump “political games.”
Youngkin made a stop through Charlottesville early Wednesday, February 10, where he also criticized Governor Ralph Northam’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Republican claims the rules have changed too often, and the vaccine rollout has been mismanaged.
“Those are two huge priorities for me, which is to make sure that we have our economy open, but we do it safely and we get this vaccine rolled out and we get it rolled out efficiently and effectively,” Youngkin said.
He will face former speaker of the Virginia House Kirk Cox and State Senator Amanda Chase in a convention this summer.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.