Gov. Northam announces PPE manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg

“Domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment are critical as we battle this global pandemic, and we thank Valley Guard Supply for answering the call right here in Virginia,” the governor said in the press release. “The company’s new Harrisonburg operation will play an important role in localizing our supply chain and keeping health care workers and citizens safe. Valley Guard is a veteran-owned small business with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we extend our gratitude for their service to our commonwealth and our country.”