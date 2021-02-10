EnCircle gets COVID-19 vaccine to caregivers, people with developmental disabilities

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A very important group of healthcare workers who often go unnoticed now have their COVID-19 vaccinations.
EnCircle worked alongside CVS to vaccinate 70 caregivers and family care providers who play a vital role in caring for people with developmental disabilities in their homes. They also vaccinated other clients and staff that qualified.
“I am just tickled pink, as well as everybody in my family, that we have an opportunity to protect ourselves as well as protect others,” caregiver Melanie Allen said while waiting in line to get vaccinated.
Allen cares for both her daughter and another individual who both have intellectual disabilities. They all drove an hour to get vaccinated at EnCircle in Albemarle County.
“These are really hidden caregivers in our communities, they take care of folks in their own homes and they care for them 24/7,” Margaret Nimmo Holland, EnCircle’s vp of external relations, said. “We are just really excited that we have the opportunity to shine a light on these important family care providers and the people they support.”
Caregivers and family care providers fall into Phase 1a of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, along with other frontline and essential health care workers.
“People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are at a greater risk for having a more serious case of COVID because many of them have underlying health conditions,” Nimmo Holland said. “It is critically important that they get vaccinated.”
EnCircle will host another clinic in three weeks to provide the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone who came in on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.