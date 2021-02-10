Community members call for release of dashcam footage in police shooting death of Xzavier Hill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At a Tuesday afternoon rally on University of Virginia grounds, students and community members called for the release of dashcam footage in the police shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill. Virginia State Police troopers killed Hill, who lived in Charlottesville, on the morning of January 9 on I-64.
Hill’s mother, LaToya Benton, spoke at the rally and then spoke to NBC29 as it wrapped up.
“We have to hold these people accountable for what they’re doing,” she said. “They shouldn’t be allowed to say, ‘Hey, we can shoot somebody and we’re going to make you wait however much time we’re going to make you wait for, and then start a trial and whatnot. That’s not fair to the people.”
Benton says they have sent emails to police and have received “the same generic answer.”
“The [investigation] has nothing to do with you guys releasing [the tape] to the public. You can still investigate your case and release the tape to the public,” Benton said.
In January, Benton said the police’s initial description of the shooting, which said Hill displayed a gun and refused verbal commands, was inaccurate.
“We want the tape released. I want y;all to see what I saw. We want it released you guys. My sister saw it. My husband saw it. His uncle saw it. We want you to see what I saw,” Benton said in January. “I’m not wrong. I am not wrong. I know I am not wrong. I know what I saw. They killed my son. He said ‘okay’ what more could he say. I want the tape released.”
