Charlottesville seeks info related to removal, relocation, transfer of ownership of statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for a person or group interested in removing the statue depicting Sacajawea, Meriwether Lewis, and William Clark.
The city announced Wednesday, February 10, that it had issued a request for information to determine if there is any organization or person who could safely move, relocate, and take ownership of the statue located at the intersection of Ridge Street, West Main Street, and McIntire Road.
The complete form from Charlottesville can be found here.
