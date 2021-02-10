Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. selected to participate in a statewide tourism program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB) has been selected to participate in the DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Tourism Plan implementation.
The city and county join a total of 30 destinations that will compete in program, which focuses on tourism promotion, as well as product development and advocacy.
Participating communities are eligible for a $10,000 grant to assist with their promotion and product development efforts.
“Drive 2.0 helps us engage with our tourism industry and make strategic decisions for how to move forward with smart tourism promotion and development in the coming years,” CACVB Executive Director Courtney Cacatian said.
The DRIVE 2.0 program is facilitated by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and equips communities across the commonwealth with the tools they need to succeed in an overly competitive travel and tourism market.
