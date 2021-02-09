Another Winter Storm Ahead: Late Wednesday - Friday AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our weather pattern is about to turn colder and unsettled, with several opportunities for snow and or ice ahead. Another Winter storm over a longer stretch of days will impact the region, from late Wednesday through Friday morning. It will bring periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Significant snow and some icy mix expected. At this time, snow amounts ranging from 3″-8″, with higher amounts in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Ice from freezing rain may range 0.1″ to 0.25″. The best time for much of the accumulating snow is expected on Thursday into Friday morning. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast. Modified Arctic air will begin to spread farther east as we move into the weekend. Another chance for snow and or icy mix later Saturday into early Sunday morning - Valentine’s Day.
Tonight: Turning cloudy, seasonable. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Wednesday: Cloudy, cold. Passing rain and or snow shower. Highs mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday night: Light snow, some mix is possible. Lows low 30s.
Thursday: Snow and or some sleet and freezing rain. Highs low 30s.
Thursday night: Mainly snow. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Morning snow ending, cloudy. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Late snow or wintry mix. Highs mid 30s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Early AM snow or mix ending. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows 10s.
Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Lows 10s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, more snow and or wintry mix. Highs low 30s.
