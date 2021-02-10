Albemarle County to expand affordable housing opportunities at Southwood redevelopment

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is trying to make multifamily housing more accessible through a federal program.
As the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville prepares for a $250 million redevelopment of the Southwood community, there is a new effort to expand affordable housing opportunities.
“We see the Southwood development, and our small part in it, as a way to kind of meet that goal of ensuring that people have a safe, secure place to live that’s affordable to them,” said Phil Holbrook, the housing program manager at Albemarle County’s Office of Housing.
On Tuesday, the office announced a partnership with the Piedmont Housing Alliance. The county will award Project Based Vouchers to Piedmont Housing, which in turn may help Piedmont be more successful in applying for Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funding.
“Voucher holders are lower-income individuals that live in our community and apply for assistance,” said Holbrook.
Holbrook also says this will help de-concentrate poverty by making sure the people who need housing most can get it.
“In a community where we have affordable housing, but there’s always a need for more, Project Based Vouchers are a way that we can ensure that we have those units set aside, in essence, so the number of units that we project-based will only be used for Albemarle County Office of Housing voucher holders” said Holbrook.
This is just the first step in ensuring the county provides more affordable housing. Construction isn’t scheduled to start until 2022 and families are expected to move in during the fall of 2023.
