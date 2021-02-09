VSP investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County that left one person dead.
VSP says the crash occurred along Bristerburg Road, near Elk Run Road, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 7. A 1998 Jeep Cherokee was heading east when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver, 28-year-old Ashleigh T. Mitchell of Nokesville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.
A passenger in the Jeep, a 51-year-old-man, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
Investigators say neither of them were wearing seat belts.
