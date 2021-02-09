VSP investigating 2 crashes along I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police is investigating two crashes that happened along Interstate-81 in Augusta County late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash on northbound I-81, near the 235.7 mile marker, around 11:09 p.m. Monday, February 8.
Officials say the driver was uninjured, while a passenger was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
VSP also reports a Ford Mustang struck a truck at the same location at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say the impact caused both vehicles to catch fire.
Authorities say the driver of the Mustang was transported for treatment, and the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
