UVA students living in Gibbons Hall asked to stay inside dorm rooms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Residents of Gibbons Hall at the University of Virginia were asked to stay in their rooms late Monday, February 8, while another round of COVID-19 tests are done in the building to determine the spread of the virus, as well as how to contain it.
In it’s most recent release, the university says there has been 17 positive cases since February 3.
The university’s statement also says students who tested positive have been moved to isolation housing, while students who were in close contact with those who tested positive have been moved to quarantine dorms on UVA Grounds.
All students who are in Gibbons Hall are receiving three meals per day as well as extra PPE.
First year student Robert Gay says this shows an outbreak is possible in any residence hall.
“I think everyone knows it’s kind of a possibility for any dorm,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it really scares me, but it’s definitely something to think about.”
The University of Virginia is still working to track the extent of the spread of the coronavirus as well as the next steps to contain it.
