Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cloudy start, a mix of clouds and sunshine will be on tap today. A steady southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 50s. We transition into a colder and more wintry pattern starting Wednesday. A stalled front to our south will allow areas of low pressure to develop over the next few days. Conditions will be cold enough to support snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain from mid week into the weekend. Our best chance for accumulation snow and ice will be Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !