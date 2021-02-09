Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cloudy start, a mix of clouds and sunshine will be on tap today. A steady southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 50s. We transition into a colder and more wintry pattern starting Wednesday. A stalled front to our south will allow areas of low pressure to develop over the next few days. Conditions will be cold enough to support snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain from mid week into the weekend. Our best chance for accumulation snow and ice will be Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Snow,sleet & freezing rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.