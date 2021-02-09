Peeping Tom suspect arrested after cameras found in woman’s apartment

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A peeping Tom suspect was arrested after cameras were found in a woman’s Fredericksburg apartment.
A father called the Fredericksburg Police Department after his daughter found a strange device above an AC vent in her guest bedroom. The same device was also found by her father above the AC vent in her bedroom.
A detective then determined that the devices were cameras, which were pointed toward the shower and toilet.
The victim said the only people who had access to her home were maintenance and a co-worker.
Her co-worker, Jamshaid Chaudhry, was given access to temporarily get deliveries for the victim while she was away.
A detective determined that Chaudhry, 27, of Spotsylvania, was the suspect.
Chaudhry was charged with peeping into an occupied dwelling, two counts of interfering with property rights of another and an attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.