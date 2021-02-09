Hauser earns ACC honors; Cavaliers move back into AP Top Ten

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) hits a three point shot during the game against Georgia Tech Saturday in Charlottesville. Virginia won 63-58. (Source: ACC)
By Mike Shiers | February 8, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 11:16 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior forward Sam Hauser has been named the ACC Player of the Week.

Hauser averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in victories over NC State and Pitt.

He made 8-of-9 shots from the field against the Panthers, including three 3-pointers.

The ACC Player of the Week honor is the first of his career.

Hauser leads the ‘Hoos in scoring (15.4), rebounding (7.0), and made three-pointers this season (39).

The Virginia men’s basketball team (13-3, 9-1 ACC) has moved up five spots to #9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday at 7pm at Georgia Tech.

