Hauser earns ACC honors; Cavaliers move back into AP Top Ten

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior forward Sam Hauser has been named the ACC Player of the Week.
Hauser averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in victories over NC State and Pitt.
He made 8-of-9 shots from the field against the Panthers, including three 3-pointers.
The ACC Player of the Week honor is the first of his career.
Hauser leads the ‘Hoos in scoring (15.4), rebounding (7.0), and made three-pointers this season (39).
The Virginia men’s basketball team (13-3, 9-1 ACC) has moved up five spots to #9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday at 7pm at Georgia Tech.
