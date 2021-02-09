Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A reported fire at Fisher’s Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters on Monday, February 8.
According to officials, several 911 callers reported flames showing at the Laurel Hill Road location shortly before 7:30 p.m. Firefighters found the fire toward the rear of the building.
Crews with fire departments from Augusta County, Staunton, and others showed up to the location.
The investigation continues into how the fire started and how much damage there is to the building.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.