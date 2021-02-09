Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After an outstanding day, clouds begin to move in tonight. We will transition into a much colder and unsettled pattern. Over the next few days we will have periods of snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain. The Thursday to Friday time frame will be the best window for accumulating ice and snow. Expect a colder weekend, and a chance for more snow on Sunday (Valentine’s Day)...Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, & breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain & snow showers,High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Cloudy,freezing rain & snow, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, freezing rain & snow, high: around 40..Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, stray rain 7 snow shower, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow, High: upper 30s...Low: around 20
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
