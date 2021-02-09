Eye to the sky

Tracking snow,sleet, and freezing rain

By David Rogers | February 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After an outstanding day, clouds begin to move in tonight. We will transition into a much colder and unsettled pattern. Over the next few days we will have periods of snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain. The Thursday to Friday time frame will be the best window for accumulating ice and snow. Expect a colder weekend, and a chance for more snow on Sunday (Valentine’s Day)...Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain & snow showers,High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy,freezing rain & snow, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, freezing rain & snow, high: around 40..Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, stray rain 7 snow shower, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow, High: upper 30s...Low: around 20

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

