Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After an outstanding day, clouds begin to move in tonight. We will transition into a much colder and unsettled pattern. Over the next few days we will have periods of snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain. The Thursday to Friday time frame will be the best window for accumulating ice and snow. Expect a colder weekend, and a chance for more snow on Sunday (Valentine’s Day)...Have a great and safe day !