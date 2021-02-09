Del. Sally Hudson reacts to Governor Northam’s call for a special session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly’s 2021 short session will come to an end this week, but lawmakers won’t get much of a break as Governor Ralph Northam (D) has already called for a special session.
Republicans in Richmond balked at the traditional extension of the short session from 30 to 46 days after last year’s 60-day long session and extended special session in the fall. Democrats in the assembly say this was expected.
Despite her GOP colleagues eschewing the 50-year tradition, running back to the origins of the difference of the sessions alternating length by year, 57th District Del. Sally Hudson (D) says it was always anticipated that Gov. Northam would take this step.
“We’re just trying to carry out our work as usual,” she said. “There were some people who thought that the best way to put an end to that work was just to meet for less time, but we think that, you know, those arguments should be won on the merits, and not by that kind of calendar gamesmanship.”
This year the special session will extend the regular meeting by two weeks. Any bills not dealt with this week will be carried over into the special session.
