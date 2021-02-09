Declining enrollment in therapeutic day treatment programs sparks legislative inquiry

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic is taking its toll on many students, but for those needing the most intensive mental healthcare, help has been harder and harder to come by.
The Therapeutic Day Treatment (TDT) program, a statewide out-of-school treatment for students with the greatest mental health needs, has been seeing declining enrollment since June 2019. After first hearing about the issue in the news, and then hearing directly from affected constituents, 57th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) introduced a bill to try to reverse the trend.
“Think of someone that doesn’t need an occasional piece of advice or visit, but a full blown multi day intervention. This was a program that existed for that,” Bell explained. “They started to see two significant changes. One was kids who had previously been approved for not being approved. And even when there wasn’t approval, there was a decrease in what they call the units, the number of carrying amount of care that was available for the treatment.”
The program’s peak enrollment in 2018 was 12,420. In 2019, that figure topped out at just 7,506. Coronavirus only made the problem worse: From June 2019 to June 2020, students treated fell by 75%, with the steepest drop coming when schools shut down in March, when teachers and counselors were not seeing students on a daily basis.
Even before that steep drop, many students that had previously been approved for treatment started being declined for the treatment. The bill Bell introduced would seek to clearly define why some students are denied services, and create a review process for students that have been denied care.
“There’s something clearly beyond the effects of COVID, something clearly beyond just one person saying no,” he said. “This is not just Albemarle County, not just central Virginia, it’s statewide.”
An overhaul of how the state provides mental health services to students is underway, but does not have a clear end in sight. For Bell, the race is on to try to resume services for students that need it before it is too late.
“The whole new system, fully built out with resources in place where a counselor can make a phone call and get services, is still many, many months away. Candidly, not even a year away,” Bell explained. “We don’t want to just wait for that to come into place. We have people slipping through the cracks right now.”
Bell’s bill was sent to a joint oversight committee, which will meet in the legislative off season to examine the issue further, with the hope of bringing about some change next session.
