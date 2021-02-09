CVS scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Virginians earlier than expected

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rush to get a coronavirus vaccine appointment at a CVS Pharmacy in Virginia began early Tuesday, February 9, and according to some, slots filled up very quickly.
“We were trying to sign up for a COVID vaccine, but we didn’t accomplish,” William Holk of Gordonsville said.
The Blue Ridge Health District says the CVS on 5th Street will be doling out COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Feb. 12, but for people like William and his wife, it’s not an easy process.
“My wife is having surgery, and our doctor wanted her to try to get a shot before the 17th and we tried several different places to do this and we haven’t accomplished anything,” Holk said.
A spokesperson for CVS tells NBC29 that vaccine appointments opened on Tuesday only to people who are 65 and up and have pre-registered with their local health department. On Thursday, the system will open to everyone else over 65.
Folks without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287 for assistance making an appointment.
“This is not a system that allows equitable access, so that’s what we’re fighting for. Unfortunately, we were not able to work it out in this scenario but the silver lining is that it’s 26,000 more doses,” State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.
Dr. Avula says the Virginia Department of Health was trying to get CVS to create a system that would ensure folks who preregistered through their local health departments and are 65 and older would get the vaccines first. According to Avula, CVS was unable to create that type of online program.
“Anybody who was on the internet tried to get an appointment through CVS could go in and make an appointment, so all of the appointments were taken up pretty rapidly,” Avula said.
Now Avula and his team are reassuring people that anyone who signed up for a vaccine appointment through CVS will be checked to make sure they fit the qualifications before receiving a vaccine.
“We are really trying our best to ensure that people who have been waiting in line have access,” Avula said.
CVS will not specify how many days a week vaccinations in Charlottesville will take place. It’s also important to note that BRHD is not involved in scheduling vaccine appointments through CVS.
