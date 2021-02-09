Crews start tree trimming on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work began Tuesday, February 9, on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall for tree pruning and maintenance.
The biennial pruning is to improve the condition of the 77 Willow Oaks lining the historic mall.
The work will include removal of dead wood, providing adequate clearing of structures, structural pruning for weight distribution and balance, as well as removal of split or damaged branches.
Most of the trees are over 45-years-old and were planted when the pedestrian mall was created in 1976.
“We try to do it the coldest part of the year just to minimize impacts to businesses and pedestrian obstruction,” Mike Ronayne, urban forester for Charlottesville, said.
Work will move down the mall over the next several days, weather permitting.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.