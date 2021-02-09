Brian Pinkston announces second run for Charlottesville City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brian Pinkston is once again running for Charlottesville City Council.
Pinkston ran unsuccessfully in 2019 and is currently a facilities management director at the University of Virginia
The Democrat says his project management skills, along with his ability to connect with people, will help him accomplish several goals if elected: “To strengthen the Police Civilian Review Board. I want to do what I can to strengthen relationships between the university and the county. I want to do what I can to lower the temperature and raise the level of collaboration amongst members of the council,” Pinkston said.
Two council seats are up for election this year.
Pinkston joins school board member Juandiego Wade, who launched his campaign in January.
The Democratic primary will be held in June.
