WPD releases additional info in connection with weekend shooting, chase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have arrested and charged two people in connection with a shooting in Waynesboro over the weekend that sent a person to the hospital.
The police department says officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue Sunday, February 7. A silver Dodge Charger was suspected with being involved in the shooting, which officers saw and a pursuit ensued.
Authorities say multiple people bailed out of the Charger during the pursuit, though officers gave chase on foot.
WPD announced Monday, Feb. 8, that it has identified 25-year-old Ailem Rosales-Rodriguez of Harrisonburg as the driver. She is charged with felony eluding, and was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant for violation distribution of marijuana.
Twenty-nine-year-old Dionte Conrad Barbour has also been arrested on several charges related to the investigation. The police department says Barbour was identified as one of the suspects that bailed out of the Charger, and was later found in a shed in the area of Henry Ave.
Barbour was arrested on the following charges in connection to the Grayson Ave Incident:
- Falsely identify himself to law enforcement. (class1 misdemeanor)
- Destruction of property. (class1 misdemeanor)
- Illegally enter the property of another to damage. (class1 misdemeanor)
Barbour also faced the following unrelated warrants in Charlottesville:
- Probation Violation on a Felony Offense. (F)
- Possession of Controlled Substance. (F)
- Possession of Controlled Substance. (F)
- Possession of Controlled Substance. (F)
- Possession of Controlled Substance. (F)
- Distribution of Controlled Substance. (F)
- Distribution of Controlled Substance. (F)
- Distribution of Controlled Substance. (F)
- Possession or transport firearm after being convicted of a violent felony. (F)
- Possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm. (F)
Rosales-Rodriguez and Barbour are currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Authorities had previously stated that a gunshot victim traveled to Augusta Health for treatment and that he was later transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center. An update on his condition was not given.
The Waynesboro Police Department says the investigation of Grayson Ave incident continues and is asking anyone with information to contact it at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017. Callers can remain anonymous.
