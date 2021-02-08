Virginia woman dies after taking Pfizer vaccine, investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (NBC News) - Federal and state officials are investigating after a woman from Gloucester died shortly after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Last Saturday, 58-year-old Drene Keyes received the shot. Keye’s daughter says her mother started vomiting, had trouble breathing and then died hours later.
Officials say they don’t know her exact cause of death, but there is no indication the vaccine was at fault.
“Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of death was not anaphylaxis, but it will take several weeks for additional information to become available,” Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement on Friday. “We can confirm that the death occurred within hours of having received the vaccine, but that is not evidence of it being related. We are currently investigating and do not yet know the cause of death.”
The Church of Abraham, in Gloucester, about 60 miles south of Warsaw, identified Keyes as one of their ministers.
