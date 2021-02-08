Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) — Broadway police have arrested an Edinburg man after officials found drugs, cash and materials that could make a bomb or explosive on Friday night.
According to Chief Doug Miller, police pulled over 35-year-old Timothy Wayne Wooddell Jr. around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 5, for an outstanding warrant near the town fire department.
Miller says when police arrested him, they found drugs, cash, weapons, scales, and materials officials say could be used to make a bomb or explosive.
Wooddell is currently being held at Rockingham - Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Per the Broadway Police Department, Wooddell has been charged with the following:
- Resisting arrest
- Possessing materials from which fire bombs or explosives can be made with the intent to manufacture fire bombs or explosives
- Purchasing or transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic
- Possession with intent to sale a schedule I or II narcotic
Officials say Wooddell also had an outstanding Capias from Rockingham County JD&R court, which was served on him.
