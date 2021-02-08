Milder Before More Ice and Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will increase overnight. Those clouds will act as a blanket. Keeping temperatures from getting too cold. The temperature will drop this evening. Then level off and may rise a little by dawn. A weak storm system passing by to our northwest will pull up a little moisture predawn. Mainly south and east of Charlottesville. More toward the Richmond area. With temperatures in the low to mid 30s, there could be some freezing drizzle or a brief sleet/rain showers.