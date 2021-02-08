Milder Before More Ice and Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will increase overnight. Those clouds will act as a blanket. Keeping temperatures from getting too cold. The temperature will drop this evening. Then level off and may rise a little by dawn. A weak storm system passing by to our northwest will pull up a little moisture predawn. Mainly south and east of Charlottesville. More toward the Richmond area. With temperatures in the low to mid 30s, there could be some freezing drizzle or a brief sleet/rain showers.
Clouds will give way to some sun Tuesday afternoon. It’ll be milder during the afternoon. Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average.
Enjoy the milder weather while it lasts. It will become colder Tuesday night and for the remainder of the week!
Tracking a series of storm system due to move over the Mid-Atlantic region from Wednesday night, Thursday into Friday morning. With colder air in place, we have a significant winter storm risk during that time. Watching for snow and ice/freezing rain/sleet potential. Keep checking back for updates.
Monday night: Increasing clouds. A brief sleet/rain shower chance by dawn. Mainly south and east of Charlottesville. Lows low to mid 30s by daybreak.
Tuesday: Clouds, then some sun. Highs milder in the afternoon, in the 50s.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 30s.
Wednesday night, Thursday into Friday: Watching for a potential winter storm! Significant snow and ice possible. This would impact travel and possibly power outages if there’s more freezing rain/ice. Temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs 30s. Some more snow and ice possible Saturday evening into early Sunday. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s. Lows 10s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs lower 30s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.