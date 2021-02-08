King cakes for sale at Great Harvest in preparation for Mardi Gras

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Mardi Gras coming up next week, one Charlottesville bakery is keeping a Fat Tuesday tradition alive. Great Harvest Bread Company is taking orders for king cakes.
The giant pastries are made with cinnamon chip bread and butter cream cheese frosting. The tradition says if you find the baby hidden inside the cake, it is good luck.
“King Cakes are a number one seller, in fact during quarantine time we were making king cakes just to cheer people up because people were ordering them and wanting them and delivering them curbside,” Aileen Magnotto, the owner of Charlottesville’s Great Harvest said.
If you want to grab your king cake, this is the last week to order them before Fat Tuesday arrives on February 16.
