Independent filmmakers choose Central VA for newest film

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Albemarle County, you may not have known a movie, a thrilling story about romance gone south, was being filmed right in your back yard.
“We started the film as 911, now we’ve changed it to, what we’re going to call Wicked Games, it being a game that they play with each other that’s not very kind,” said Teddy Grennan, director of the movie and member of Cold Beer Friday, a production team.
Grennan, who currently lives in central Virginia, said although making the movie during the pandemic was not an easy feat, the landscape and the people living in the area made the production process much easier.
“People were happy to help,” Grennan said. “You know, it’s kinda hard to knock on somebody’s door and be like ‘Do you mind if we film in your front yard?’ and they say, ‘Sure.’”
Bennet Krishock, a producer and editor of the film, said the diversity of central Virginia’s landscape helped the team make filming and editing decisions.
“Virginia was accommodating at every turn we took and it actually informed our story every time we turned around,” Krishock explained.
is the third movie Grennan has filmed in the commonwealth, after Ravage (2019) and Coming Through the Rye (2015). Both Krishock and Grennan explained that when filming an independent movie, hiring local talent is key. Their soon-to-be film features Michael Shenefelt, a Virginia native and University of Virginia graduate who held roles in Sweet Magnolias (2020) and Postal (2019).
The team is now wrapping up the film’s final touches in Charlottesville, already looking ahead to making a fourth independent film in the near future.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.