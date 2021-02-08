Families play in snow for second weekend in a row

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the snow on February 7 didn’t stick around too long, some families found a way to spend some time enjoying it.
In the Friendship Court neighborhood, some families took to the hills, as well as built snow people and had a snow ball fight or two. Justin Smith says he’s thankful for snowy weekends to be able to play with his family outside.
“Oh it’s really fun,” he said. “[It’s] really fun to be able to be outside playing with all the friends and getting fresh air, yeah it’s been a lot of fun.”
He is hoping for a handful more snow storms this winter before the spring season arrives.
