Descendant of UVA enslaved laborers calling for scholarships to be extended to relatives

“One of my ancestor’s name was Thrimston Hern. That’s my sixth great uncle, and he was sold here from the estate of Thomas Jefferson in 1827 and he came to the university. He was a stonemason and he actually laid the stone foundation outside of the Rotunda. The other relatives on the wall came here at the second estate sale of Thomas Jefferson. which was in 1829, and understand that they were sold to various professors at the university,” she said.