Cville Tax Aid partners with community firms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville has been running Cville Tax Aid for decades helping to file tax returns for low-income families. With the coronavirus pandemic pushing everything virtual the United Way had to adjust how it serves these families.
“It’s a pandemic, it’s a crisis. None of us have ever lived through times such as these, and there’s a tendency to kind of throw up your hands and think, ‘we’re just not going to do the program this year,’” United Way of Greater Charlottesville President and CEO Ravi Respeto said.
Respeto says she knows how important Cville Tax Aid is to the community.
“For the clients that we serve who are low-income and tend to be economically disadvantaged, this program is a lifesaver,” she aid. “It provides them with what we call earned income tax credit.”
In order to make sure all of the families in need can be served, Hantzmon and Weibel and The Tax Ladies are volunteering time to help file returns this year.
“We’ve been part of the community for 93-plus years, and we always look for opportunities to really support our community at all levels, and this is just one of those times,” Hantzmon Wiebel CEO Jennifrer Lehman said.
“It’s just something that’s part of being a citizen,” The Tax Ladies President Libby Edwards-Allbaugh said. “I mean, that’s just it and you make the time and you figure out what’s important.”
Any household that earns under $57,000 is eligible for the program.
“As a small, female, minority-owned business we understand that a lot of the clientele are in our community as well, so it really is important,” Edwards-Allbaugh said.
In prior years, UVA’s Madison House students file all the returns in person. Due to COVID-19, everything will have to be adjusted to work virtually.
“[They’ll] essentially hand over their tax returns where we scan them, and we get the taxes back to those families, and then from there we’re able to transmit them, have the students go ahead and do the actual filing of them, and then get their tax returns back then at the end,” Respeto said.
To assist with the Madison House student’s Hantzmon and Weibel has pledged at least 100 returns, and the Tax Ladies have committed to 15 returns per week.
