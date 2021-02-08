A cold start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is overhead, delivering sunshine and chilly temperatures Today. A southerly wind will gradually warm conditions by Tuesday. As warmer air works in, a scattered shower will be possible. Another approaching system will bring in colder temperatures and a more unsettled pattern later this week. We will have a few opportunities for a wintrymix of snow,sleet,freezing rain, and rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: around 40
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered shower, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sleet, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Clearing & chilly, High: low 40s...LOw: mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
