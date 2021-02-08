A cold start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is overhead, delivering sunshine and chilly temperatures Today. A southerly wind will gradually warm conditions by Tuesday. As warmer air works in, a scattered shower will be possible. Another approaching system will bring in colder temperatures and a more unsettled pattern later this week. We will have a few opportunities for a wintrymix of snow,sleet,freezing rain, and rain. Have a great and safe day !