Coach Bennett and businesses raising awareness, donations for childhood literacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday, February 7, marked the start of a weeklong #Fight4Literacy initiative. Local businesses and restaurants are joining University of Virginia Basketball Coach Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers in the fight for literacy.
The partnership with Coaching for Literacy promotes childhood reading and awareness of local literacy work.
Bennett and the coaching staff will be wearing Green4Literacy lapel pins and wristbands in support of the initiative in Charlottesville during the game against University of North Carolina Saturday, Feb. 13.
“It is a fantastic megaphone, which is how we see ourselves. We helped become the megaphone to raise awareness,” Coaching for Literacy Executive Director Carleen O’Reilly said. “And help direct funds to these literacy programs.”
Participating businesses will raise be donating a portion of sales to benefit programs with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville that promote reading.
Shenanigans, Roots Kitchen and The Virginian are a some of the businesses participating in the program.
A list can be found at coachingforliteracy.org. International Paper is pledging to match every gift, up to a total of $5,000.
